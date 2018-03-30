Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets team one point closer to playoffs
Kinkaid's 31 stops weren't enough in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.
Sidney Crosby beat Kinkaid just 19 seconds into the extra session to end it, but the goaltender earned his team an important point against the two-time defending champs. Kinkaid's 7-1-1 record over his past nine starts coupled with Cory Schneider's zero wins in 2018 make it abundantly clear which goaltender New Jersey will rely on for the rest of the regular season and in the playoffs should the team sneak in.
