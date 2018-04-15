The Devils pulled Kinkaid in the second period of Saturday's Game 2 loss to the Lightning. He yielded five goals on 15 shots.

Before you judge, just know that it's hard to fault Kinkaid on any of those snipes -- one of his defenders even put one behind him. He was replaced by Cory Schneider. Kinkaid's stellar play since January was the reason New Jersey made the playoffs, so we expect him to be back in the blue paint for Game 3.