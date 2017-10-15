Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets win in season debut
Kinkaid made 29 saves in a 3-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday night.
It was Kinkaid's first game of the season. Nice work, but he remains a low-grade spot starter in daily formats and a handcuff for Cory Schneider in other formats.
