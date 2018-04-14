Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Getting set for grudge match
Kinkaid is the implied road starter for Game 2 of the conference quarterfinals versus the Lightning on Saturday, NHL.com reports.
Facing the league's top offense from the regular season, Kinkaid surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Game 1 with the puck traveling past him at least once in every period. However, the Devils performed admirably as a whole, as that game's totals were basically a wash in the following team categories: shots on goal, power-play goals, hits, blocked shots and giveaways. Considering the Devils are a wild-card club going against a top seed, it'll be difficult to trust Kinkaid in playoff pools, and another loss could potentially force the team to rethink its decision of relegating Cory Schneider as the backup.
