Kinkaid is the implied road starter for Game 2 of the conference quarterfinals versus the Lightning on Saturday, NHL.com reports.

Facing the league's top offense from the regular season, Kinkaid surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Game 1 with the puck traveling past him at least once in every period. However, the Devils performed admirably as a whole, as that game's totals were basically a wash in the following team categories: shots on goal, power-play goals, hits, blocked shots and giveaways. Considering the Devils are a wild-card club going against a top seed, it'll be difficult to trust Kinkaid in playoff pools, and another loss could potentially force the team to rethink its decision of relegating Cory Schneider as the backup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories