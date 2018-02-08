Kinkaid will command the crease against the visiting Flames on Thursday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Devils coach John Hynes admitted that Kinkaid was left to dry against the Senators on Tuesday -- when he surrendered four goals on 20 shots in Ottawa -- so he'll confidently roll the interim No. 1 goalie out for this next match against a Flames club that ranks ninth in the league in road scoring at 2.88 goals per game. With wins in three of his last four, Kinkaid's done an admirable job filling the shoes -- ahem, skates -- of Cory Schneider, who's currnetly battling a groin ailment.