Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gives up four in latest loss
Kinkaid's 21 saves weren't enough in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.
Three of the four goals against Kinkaid came off the stick of Mika Zibanejad, including the winner with 4:36 remaining. Rookie MacKenzie Blackwood is likely to push Kinkaid for playing time down the stretch, and Kinkaid isn't making much of a case to hold him off with a 1-5-0 record in his past six appearances and at least three goals allowed in each of those games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...