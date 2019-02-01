Kinkaid's 21 saves weren't enough in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Three of the four goals against Kinkaid came off the stick of Mika Zibanejad, including the winner with 4:36 remaining. Rookie MacKenzie Blackwood is likely to push Kinkaid for playing time down the stretch, and Kinkaid isn't making much of a case to hold him off with a 1-5-0 record in his past six appearances and at least three goals allowed in each of those games.