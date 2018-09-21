Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gives up two in Thursday's preseason tilt
Kinkaid stopped 25 of 27 shots in Thursday's 2-0 preseason loss to the Islanders.
Many teams have been splitting games between two goaltenders, but Kinkaid played this entire contest. Kinkaid will operate as the starter if Cory Schneider's hip injury lingers into the season, but Schneider's likely to get the majority of starts if both are healthy. That being said, New Jersey employed the same approach heading into last season, and Kinkaid ended up carrying the team to the playoffs as the starter down the stretch.
