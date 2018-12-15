Kinkaid stopped 14 of 15 shots in relief of Cory Schneider during Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

He was forced into action midway through the first period after Schneider coughed up three goals on seven shots, and Kinkaid steadied the ship enough for the Devils to mount a comeback. The 29-year-old has been struggling recently, going 1-3-3 with a 4.12 GAA and .874 save percentage over his last seven starts, but that's actually still better than what Schneider has been able to give New Jersey. Despite his work Friday, look for Kinkaid to remain between the pipes Saturday in Nashville.