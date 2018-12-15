Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Grabs win in relief
Kinkaid stopped 14 of 15 shots in relief of Cory Schneider during Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
He was forced into action midway through the first period after Schneider coughed up three goals on seven shots, and Kinkaid steadied the ship enough for the Devils to mount a comeback. The 29-year-old has been struggling recently, going 1-3-3 with a 4.12 GAA and .874 save percentage over his last seven starts, but that's actually still better than what Schneider has been able to give New Jersey. Despite his work Friday, look for Kinkaid to remain between the pipes Saturday in Nashville.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...