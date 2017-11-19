Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Great in relief
Kinkaid made 12 saves in relief Saturday after starter Cory Schneider was after the second period against the Jets.
Kinkaid gave his teammates a chance to come back, but they were down 5-1 when he entered the game. He's best deployed as a handcuff for Schneider or as a spot starter in deep formats.
