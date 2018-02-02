Kinkaid stopped 22 of 25 shots during Thursday's 4-3 win over Philadelphia.

The Devils backstop has now won four of his past five starts and warrants attention as a potential spot starter for the duration of Cory Schneider's (groin) absence. However, considering Kinkaid's .896 save percentage and 3.10 GAA for the campaign, fantasy expectations should remain in check. Additionally, Schneider's injury doesn't project to miss an extended period of time.