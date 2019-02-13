Kinkaid allowed eight goals on 39 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Blues.

Kinkaid was on the wrong end of a rising Blues team and received no relief after yielding three goals in each of the first two periods and allowing another another score just 45 seconds into the third frame. Kinkaid was so frustrated after Blues rookie Mackenzie MacEachern scored on a breakaway that he slammed his stick over the cross bar. He'll need to shake this one off quickly since he could be called upon for Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks.