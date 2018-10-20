Kinkaid led the Devils out to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. As a result, he'll take on the Flyers on the road in this matinee.

Kinkaid has won four of his first five games, adding sparkling ratios (1.61 GAA and .941 save percentage) in a self-supporting manner. He will be countered by Brian Elliott -- who owns an egregious 4.04 GAA and .874 save percentage -- in the upcoming contest. Adjust your early DFS lineups accordingly.