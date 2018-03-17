Devils' Keith Kinkaid: In crease Saturday
Kinkaid will guard the goal Saturday against the Kings in Los Angeles, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Coach John Hynes has elected to roll with the hot hand between the pipes, giving Kinkaid his third start in a row Saturday. He owns an impressive 8-2-0 mark with a 2.36 GAA and a .928 save percentage in his last 10 starts and will attempt to add to that stretch Saturday against a Kings club averaging 2.89 goals per game at home this season.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes 39 saves in win•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: In goal Wednesday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes 34 saves in shootout win•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Defending net Saturday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Rides offense to 16th win•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Between pipes against visiting Habs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...