Kinkaid will guard the goal Saturday against the Kings in Los Angeles, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Coach John Hynes has elected to roll with the hot hand between the pipes, giving Kinkaid his third start in a row Saturday. He owns an impressive 8-2-0 mark with a 2.36 GAA and a .928 save percentage in his last 10 starts and will attempt to add to that stretch Saturday against a Kings club averaging 2.89 goals per game at home this season.