Devils' Keith Kinkaid: In goal Monday
Kinkaid will get the starting nod at home against the Lightning on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Kinkaid has dropped four straight games, although three of those have been after regulation and earned his team three points. In each of his defeats, the netminder has given up four goals with a combined .882 save percentage. Despite his struggles, the New York native will be back between the pipes Monday, instead of former No. 1 Cory Schneider.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting but struggling•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Chance to rebound against Jets•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Crumbles against Caps•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting in Washington•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Loses late lead to Panthers•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Will start against Florida•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...