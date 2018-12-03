Kinkaid will get the starting nod at home against the Lightning on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Kinkaid has dropped four straight games, although three of those have been after regulation and earned his team three points. In each of his defeats, the netminder has given up four goals with a combined .882 save percentage. Despite his struggles, the New York native will be back between the pipes Monday, instead of former No. 1 Cory Schneider.