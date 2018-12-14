Devils' Keith Kinkaid: In goal Saturday
Kinkaid will start between the pipes Saturday against the Predators in Nashville, Chris Ryan of NJ Advanced Media reports.
While he remains the primary netminder, Kinkaid has really struggled, allowing four or more goals in five of his last six contests. He takes on a Nashville squad that only ranks 19th in scoring (3.17 goals per game) this season, though the Predators also sport a plus-18 goal differential in as many games on home ice.
