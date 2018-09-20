Kinkaid will start between the pipes in Thursday's road preseason matchup with the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

With Cory Schneider still recovering from hip surgery, Kinkaid will be tasked with a heavy workload this preseason, a trend that could continue into the regular season if Schneider is unable to get back to 100 percent ahead of the Oct. 6 opener against the Oilers. The 29-year-old netminder was decent last campaign, compiling a 26-10-3 record while posting a 2.77 GAA and .913 save percentage in 41 appearances.