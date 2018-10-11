Devils' Keith Kinkaid: In goal Thursday
Kinkaid will get the starting nod for the home opener against the Capitals on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Kinkaid faced a light workload (19 shots) Opening Night versus the Oilers in Sweden, but should face significantly more rubber from a Capitals squad that leads the league in goals for per game (six) and is averaging 34 shots on net.
