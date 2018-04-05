Kinkaid will get the starting nod against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

If Kinkaid can earn a win Thursday, he would clinch of playoff spot for his team -- its first since 2011-12 when New Jersey lost in the Stanley Cup Finals. The netminder is 6-0-1 in his previous eight appearances, along with a 2.54 GAA and .921 save percentage. Having taken over the Devils' starting job this season, Kinkaid will look to cement himself in that role with a deep playoff run.