Devils' Keith Kinkaid: In goal Thursday
Kinkaid will get the starting nod against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
If Kinkaid can earn a win Thursday, he would clinch of playoff spot for his team -- its first since 2011-12 when New Jersey lost in the Stanley Cup Finals. The netminder is 6-0-1 in his previous eight appearances, along with a 2.54 GAA and .921 save percentage. Having taken over the Devils' starting job this season, Kinkaid will look to cement himself in that role with a deep playoff run.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Wins third straight•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting in crease Tuesday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Keeps Habs in check Sunday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting in goal Sunday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets fourth win in last five starts•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Preparing for Islanders in New Jersey•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...