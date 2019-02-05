Devils' Keith Kinkaid: In goal Tuesday
Kinkaid will get the starting nod at home versus Los Angeles on Tuesday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Kinkaid has been downright awful of late, as he is 1-5-0 with a 3.71 GAA and .891 save percentage in his previous six outings. If the New York native continues to struggle, he could see himself unseated as the No. 1 by Cory Schneider who is back from a conditioning stint in the minors -- though MacKenzie Blackwood could find his way back to the NHL sooner rather than later if the Devils want to give the youngster another look.
