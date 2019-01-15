Devils' Keith Kinkaid: In goal Tuesday
Kinkaid will start in goal Tuesday night against host Columbus, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Kinkaid has experienced a tumultuous start to the season's second half, recording a 1-3-0 record, 3.44 GAA and .892 save percentage over four games. Still, the Devils will stick with Kinkaid despite his slow start to the new year and the fact that this Blue Jackets team chased him from the net (three goals on 11 shots) on Dec. 23. Tuesday's hefty daily slate will feature 19 alternatives to Kinkaid in case you don't feel like taking a chance on a netminder who lost his starting gig to rookie MacKenzie Blackwood.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...