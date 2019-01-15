Kinkaid will start in goal Tuesday night against host Columbus, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Kinkaid has experienced a tumultuous start to the season's second half, recording a 1-3-0 record, 3.44 GAA and .892 save percentage over four games. Still, the Devils will stick with Kinkaid despite his slow start to the new year and the fact that this Blue Jackets team chased him from the net (three goals on 11 shots) on Dec. 23. Tuesday's hefty daily slate will feature 19 alternatives to Kinkaid in case you don't feel like taking a chance on a netminder who lost his starting gig to rookie MacKenzie Blackwood.