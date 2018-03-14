Kinkaid will get the starting nod against the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Chris Ryan of the Star Ledger reports.

Kinkaid was on the bench the last time these two clubs faced off, but has been solid of late with a 4-1-0 record in his prior five appearances and a 2.18 GAA. The netminder has been performing so well of late, that coach John Hynes seems to be employing a full goalie split between Kinkaid and Cory Schneider.