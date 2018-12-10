Devils' Keith Kinkaid: In net on the road
Kinkaid will be the road starter against the Sharks on Monday, Abbey Mastracco of the New Jersey Record reports.
Kinkaid will be trying to right the ship, as he has a 3.97 GAA and .878 save percentage over his last six starts. Good luck to him, as the Devils are on the road for their second game in as many nights, putting the 29-year-old goalie at an even greater disadvantage.
