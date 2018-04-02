Kinkaid set aside 25 shots en route to a 2-1 road win over the Canadiens on Sunday.

Kinkaid outdueled Carey Price, who saw six more shots than the 28-year-old from Farmingville, New York. Daniel Carr went top shelf on Kinkaid during a power-play sequence, but that was the extent of the damage for Kinkaid. He's been in goal for 11 straight games, winning eight times over that span. In fact, Kinkaid is playing so well that we can't see coach John Hynes turning back to Cory Schneider (.886 save percentage in 2018) in the likely event that New Jersey winds up in the postseason.