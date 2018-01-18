Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Key divisional match on tap
Kinkaid will work in the blue paint as Thursday's home starter against the Capitals, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.
Kinkaid gets a look against the Capitals since No. 1 goalie Cory Schneider has been under the weather. The former was successful in his last trip between the pipes, taking care of the Islanders on the road with a 25-save performance. However, fielding shots from six-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner Alex Ovechkin -- as Kinkaid will do Thursday -- is certainly a tall order, and Washington is five points ahead of New Jersey for the lead within the Metropolitan Division.
