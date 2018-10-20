Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Lackluster showing in loss to Flyers
Kinkaid stopped 16 of 19 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.
Philly tacked on a couple of empty-net goals late, but Kinkaid wasn't exactly standing on his head prior to that. After a fantastic start to the season, the 29-year-old has now coughed up seven goals on 52 shots in two straight losses, dragging his save percentage down to a still-strong .929.
