Kinkaid stopped 16 of 19 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Philly tacked on a couple of empty-net goals late, but Kinkaid wasn't exactly standing on his head prior to that. After a fantastic start to the season, the 29-year-old has now coughed up seven goals on 52 shots in two straight losses, dragging his save percentage down to a still-strong .929.