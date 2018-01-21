Kinkaid (groin) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

Kinkaid suffered this injury Saturday against the Flyers, but he let up three goals on seven shots beforehand, so he likely would've been yanked soon anyway. With this injury and Corey Schneider's illness, the Devils only healthy goalie is Ken Appleby. If Schneider can't get healthy for Monday's game against the Red Wings, expect the Devils to recall another backstop. Kinkaid will be eligible to return Jan. 30 against the Sabres.