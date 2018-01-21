Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Lands on IR
Kinkaid (groin) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.
Kinkaid suffered this injury Saturday against the Flyers, but he let up three goals on seven shots beforehand, so he likely would've been yanked soon anyway. With this injury and Corey Schneider's illness, the Devils only healthy goalie is Ken Appleby. If Schneider can't get healthy for Monday's game against the Red Wings, expect the Devils to recall another backstop. Kinkaid will be eligible to return Jan. 30 against the Sabres.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Departs with injury Saturday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Making third straight start Saturday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Wins second straight•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Key divisional match on tap•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Turns away 25 in 4-1 win•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting in goal Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...