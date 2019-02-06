Kinkaid stopped 20 of 25 shots Tuesday, taking a 5-1 setback at home against Los Angeles.

Kinkaid has been straight up awful in 2019, giving up no fewer than three goals in each of his past seven starts. In five of those showings, his save percentage has been under .900, and he wasn't playing well before the calendar turned either. Under no circumstances should he be your starting goaltender at this point.