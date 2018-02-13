Kinkaid will defend the goal from the Flyers on Tuesday night, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

To say recent history has been unkind to Kinkaid would be something of an understatement -- over his last three starts, the 28-year-old shows a .863 save percentage and 5.29 GAA, with none of the starts resulting in winning efforts. Kinkaid will do his best to stymie a Philadelphia attack that has recorded four goals or more in its last three contests.