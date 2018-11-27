Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Loses late lead to Panthers
Kinkaid allowed four goals on 34 shots in Monday's overtime loss to the Panthers.
Kinkaid looked poised to get his 10th win of the season before the Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau snuck a rebound into the net to tie the game with less than two minutes in the third period. Mike Hoffman completed the Panthers' comeback in overtime for Kinkaid's second straight overtime loss. He'll be hard-pressed to get back on track Friday against a strong Capitals' offense.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Will start against Florida•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Yields four goals in overtime loss•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Enjoying strong stretch•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Between pipes Wednesday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes 27 saves in OT loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...