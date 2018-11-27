Kinkaid allowed four goals on 34 shots in Monday's overtime loss to the Panthers.

Kinkaid looked poised to get his 10th win of the season before the Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau snuck a rebound into the net to tie the game with less than two minutes in the third period. Mike Hoffman completed the Panthers' comeback in overtime for Kinkaid's second straight overtime loss. He'll be hard-pressed to get back on track Friday against a strong Capitals' offense.