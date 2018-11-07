Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes 17 saves in relief
Kinkaid turned aside 17 of 19 shots after entering in the second period of a 7-3 loss to Ottawa on Tuesday.
This wasn't a good night for either Cory Schneider or Kinkaid, and the lack of production from their netminders is hurting the Devils as a whole. That said, Kinkaid has produced three quality performances in his past four starts, while Schneider hasn't shown that he's recovered from a hip injury, which could lead Kinkaid to get more work. However, with Toronto and Winnipeg up next, neither goaltender inspires confidence in their upcoming matchups.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Turns aside 35 shots in win over Pens•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Tending twine Monday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes 30 saves but gets no help from mates•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting in New York•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Blasted for seven goals•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...