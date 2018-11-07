Kinkaid turned aside 17 of 19 shots after entering in the second period of a 7-3 loss to Ottawa on Tuesday.

This wasn't a good night for either Cory Schneider or Kinkaid, and the lack of production from their netminders is hurting the Devils as a whole. That said, Kinkaid has produced three quality performances in his past four starts, while Schneider hasn't shown that he's recovered from a hip injury, which could lead Kinkaid to get more work. However, with Toronto and Winnipeg up next, neither goaltender inspires confidence in their upcoming matchups.