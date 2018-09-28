Kinkaid made 21 saves Thursday, helping the Devils down Winnipeg 5-3 in preseason action.

Coming off a career-high 41 games played a year ago, Kinkaid will serve as New Jersey's backup in 2018-19. However, he could begin the season as the team's starter if Cory Schneider remains out, bothered by a hip ailment. Given the injury concerns surrounding his crease mate, Kinkaid could be a solid handcuff option in 2018-19.