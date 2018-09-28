Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes 21 saves in win
Kinkaid made 21 saves Thursday, helping the Devils down Winnipeg 5-3 in preseason action.
Coming off a career-high 41 games played a year ago, Kinkaid will serve as New Jersey's backup in 2018-19. However, he could begin the season as the team's starter if Cory Schneider remains out, bothered by a hip ailment. Given the injury concerns surrounding his crease mate, Kinkaid could be a solid handcuff option in 2018-19.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting final two preseason contests•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gives up two in Thursday's preseason tilt•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: In goal Thursday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Between pipes versus Rangers•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Will play in World Championships•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets yanked late in second period•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...