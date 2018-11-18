Kinkaid stopped 27 of 30 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

The 29-year-old netminder was somewhat lucky to even force extra time, as the Wings rang at least three shots off posts during regulation. Kincaid is still putting together a strong November, going 3-2-1 in six starts with a .923 save percentage, and he should remain the Devils' No. 1 goalie until Cory Schneider begins to return to form.