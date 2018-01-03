Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes 27 saves in shootout loss
Kinkaid made 27 saves on 29 shots in Tuesday's shootout loss to the Blues.
Kinkaid turned in a strong showing in what was his first start since Dec.9. The Devils' backup had given up five goals in each of his two most recent appearances and needed a bounce-back showing. Cory Schneider is such a workhorse that this was just Kinkaid's ninth start of the season. Considering the backup owns a lackluster .897 save percentage, his spot start value will likely depend on the quality of his opposition.
