Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes 30 saves but gets no help from mates
Kinkaid made 30 saves in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Islanders. He allowed two goals.
Kinkaid was outdueled by Thomas Greiss in the Isles net. The Devils are struggling right now -- they are 1-5-1 in their past seven games after starting 4-0-0. Kinkaid got no help Saturday and will likely find himself on the bench a lot more now that Cory Schneider is back from injury.
