Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes 31 saves in OT win
Kinkaid made 31 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Kinkaid played a solid game -- it might have been his best outing of the season. However, he still allows too many goals. Kinkaid has only allowed two or fewer goals in one of his six starts and it happened to be his first game of the season. His fantasy value is limited.
