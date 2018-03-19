Kinkaid stopped 32 of 35 shots in Sunday's loss to the Ducks.

Kinkaid turned in a valiant effort, but New Jersey wasn't able to generate much offense against Anaheim, firing just 17 shots on goal. Kinkiad surprisingly started both games this weekend and appears to have the upper hand on Corey Schneider in the crease. The 28-year-old is sporting a 19-10-2 record with a .909 save percentage and could be worth an add while the Devils fight to earn a playoff berth.