Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes 34 saves in shootout win
Kinkaid stopped 34 of 36 shots to snap Nashville's franchise-best win streak at 10 games Saturday.
Kinkaid was excellent in regulation and overtime before turning away three of four Predators players in the shootout. While it's impressive he shut down a red-hot Nashville squad, it's more important that the Devils got the two points in a very tight playoff race. Kinkaid has turned in some very strong outings of late, advancing to 17-9-2 on the season with a .904 save percentage. He arguably pulled off his best game of the season Saturday and makes for a quality fantasy play whenever Cory Schneider is given the night off.
