Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes 37 saves in victory
Kinkaid allowed two goals on 39 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
Kinkaid is now a perfect 3-0-0 to start the 2018-19 campaign, allowing just four goals on 79 shots, good for a .949 save percentage. The 6-foot-3 netminder has performed well enough that he should still get regular playing time once Cory Schneider (hip) returns to action.
