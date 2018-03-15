Kinkaid turned aside 39 of 42 shots Wednesday, leading his squad to an 8-3 win over Vegas.

The Golden Knights actually outshot the Devils by a margin of 42-28, but Kinkaid was more than up to the challenge and posted another quality performance. Only one of his past six games has seen him post a save percentage under .929, justifying the Devils' decision to give him a fair amount of opportunities along with Cory Schneider. When he starts, he makes sense in many league formats.