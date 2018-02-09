Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes just 22 saves in 3-2 loss
Kinkaid stopped 22 of 25 shots during Thursday's 3-2 loss to Calgary.
Kinkaid has now allowed seven goals on 45 shots through his past two starts -- both loses. He owns a discouraging .893 save percentage and 3.12 GAA for the campaign, so it's probably best to fade Kinkaid outside of favorable matchups. It's also worth noting that his workload will decrease significantly once Cory Schneider (groin) is back to full health.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Given chance to avenge recent loss•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Pulled after allowing four to Sens•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Defending cage Tuesday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Third straight win•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Holds off Flyers for ninth win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...