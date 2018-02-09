Kinkaid stopped 22 of 25 shots during Thursday's 3-2 loss to Calgary.

Kinkaid has now allowed seven goals on 45 shots through his past two starts -- both loses. He owns a discouraging .893 save percentage and 3.12 GAA for the campaign, so it's probably best to fade Kinkaid outside of favorable matchups. It's also worth noting that his workload will decrease significantly once Cory Schneider (groin) is back to full health.