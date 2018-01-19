Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Making third straight start Saturday
Kinkaid will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Flyers, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.
Kinkaid has been solid in the month of January, compiling a 2-0-1 record while posting a 1.94 GAA and .919 save percentage in three appearances. The 28-year-old netminder will look to pick up a third consecutive win in a road matchup with a Flyers team that's 12-8-4 at home this season.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Wins second straight•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Key divisional match on tap•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Turns away 25 in 4-1 win•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting in goal Tuesday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes 27 saves in shootout loss•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets starting nod against Blues•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...