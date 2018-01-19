Kinkaid will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Flyers, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.

Kinkaid has been solid in the month of January, compiling a 2-0-1 record while posting a 1.94 GAA and .919 save percentage in three appearances. The 28-year-old netminder will look to pick up a third consecutive win in a road matchup with a Flyers team that's 12-8-4 at home this season.