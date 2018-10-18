Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Matched up against Avs
Kinkaid will defend the home net from the Avalanche on Thursday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.s
Kinkaid should be brimming with confidence having shut out the Stars on Tuesday. Now, he'll square off against an Avalanche team that has lost two straight games but sits only three points back of the Central Division lead.
