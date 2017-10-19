Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Named Friday's starter
Kinkaid will tend the twine for Friday's contest against San Jose, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
With fellow goaltender Cory Schneider set to face off with Ottawa on Thursday night, Kinkaid will be hoping that his team has improved their record to 6-1-0 and pushed their winning streak to three games when he takes the keys Friday. Kinkaid performed strongly in 2016-17 despite a cellar-dwelling team playing in front of him, recording a .916 save percentage. If he's able to maintain the same level of play while the Devils simultaneously continue to show improvement in the current campaign, his fantasy stock will vault higher -- especially in daily formats.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets win in season debut•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets starting nod for Saturday's contest•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting Monday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting Monday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Re-ups with New Jersey for two years•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Allows four goals in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...