Kinkaid will tend the twine for Friday's contest against San Jose, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

With fellow goaltender Cory Schneider set to face off with Ottawa on Thursday night, Kinkaid will be hoping that his team has improved their record to 6-1-0 and pushed their winning streak to three games when he takes the keys Friday. Kinkaid performed strongly in 2016-17 despite a cellar-dwelling team playing in front of him, recording a .916 save percentage. If he's able to maintain the same level of play while the Devils simultaneously continue to show improvement in the current campaign, his fantasy stock will vault higher -- especially in daily formats.