Kinkaid stopped 27 of 31 shots in Thursday's 5-2 series-opening loss to the Lightning.

Even though Tampa Bay's fifth goal was an empty-netter, the league's best offense was still too much for Kinkaid to handle. The first three goals against him came in a 6:54 span sandwiching the first intermission, and that flurry was enough to put the game out of reach. Cory Schneider hasn't won in the 2018 calendar year, so expect New Jersey to stick with Kinkaid in net unless things get much worse.