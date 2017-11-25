Kinkaid has been designated as Saturday's road starter against the Red Wings, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Despite rattling off wins in four of seven games this season, Kinkaid's peripherals (3.08 GAA, .905 save percentage) aren't turning heads in the fantasy realm. However, Detroit isn't what you'd call an offensive powerhouse -- it ranks 22nd in the league by means of averaging 2.78 goals per game -- so we wouldn't be surprised to see Kinkaid reversing his fortunes in this next one.