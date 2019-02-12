Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Patrolling crease Tuesday
Kinkaid will start in goal for Tuesday's road game against St. Louis, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Kinkaid hasn't been great in his past five starts, accumulating a 2-3 record to go along with a 3.62 GAA and .887 save percentage. The 29-year-old will take on the league's 20th-best scoring offense Tuesday, as the Blues sit at 2.87 goals per game. Kinkaid has never won a start against St. Louis in his career, slumping to an 0-3-1 record with an .891 save percentage and 3.42 GAA in four games.
