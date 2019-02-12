Kinkaid will start in goal for Tuesday's road game against St. Louis, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Kinkaid hasn't been great in his past five starts, accumulating a 2-3 record to go along with a 3.62 GAA and .887 save percentage. The 29-year-old will take on the league's 20th-best scoring offense Tuesday, as the Blues sit at 2.87 goals per game. Kinkaid has never won a start against St. Louis in his career, slumping to an 0-3-1 record with an .891 save percentage and 3.42 GAA in four games.