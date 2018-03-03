Kinkaid made 27 saves on 29 shots but took the 3-1 loss against the Hurricanes on Friday.

This is the sixth game in a row where Kinkaid has allowed two goals or fewer. However, even with that strong play the 28-year-old has a GAA just a hair below 3.00. Cory Schneider is also back healthy, so Kinkaid's minutes will likely start to dwindle down the stretch.