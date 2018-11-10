Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Poor showing in loss to Leafs
Kinkaid stopped 26 of 32 shots in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
After keeping the Devils in the game through the first period, Kinkaid fell apart in the second, coughing up four goals on only 12 shots. It's the second time in his last five games that the 29-year-old has allowed at least six goals, sending his save percentage tumbling to .909 after he began the year with two shutouts in his first four starts. With Cory Schneider also struggling at the moment, however, Kinkaid's poor recent form won't necessarily nail him to the bench.
More News
