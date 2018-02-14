Kinkaid stopped 31 of 35 shots, plus all three attempts in the shootout, during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

That snapped a personal three-game losing streak for Kinkaid, but he still allowed at least three goals in all four of those games and seven of his last nine. The retroactive move to place Cory Schneider (groin) on IR to begin the week doesn't really change the timetable for his return, and given Kinkaid's struggles in his absence, expect the Devils to activate their starting netminder as soon as they can.