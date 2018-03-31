Kinkaid will start in goal for the fifth consecutive game Saturday, as he'll see shots from the Islanders at home, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Kinkaid has supplanted Cory Schneider as the No. 1 netminder for New Jersey -- at least for now. Despite having appeared in two fewer games than Schneider this season, Kinkaid has five more wins than the team's highest-paid tender, but there's been an almost negligible difference with their respective ratios for the season. At any rate, Kinkaid will try to shut down an Islanders team that ranks sixth on the power play (22.8 percent) and seventh in goals per game (3.17) in the upcoming contest.